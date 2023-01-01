Jessie James Decker claims husband Eric refuses to get vasectomy

(Cover) - EN Music - Jessie James Decker has revealed that her husband Eric will not get a vasectomy.



While speaking to Us Weekly for an interview published on Wednesday, the Grow Young With You singer revealed the former American footballer doesn't want to undergo a procedure to permanently prevent them from having more kids.



Jessie and Eric share three children - eight-year-old Vivianne, seven-year-old Eric Jr., and four-year-old Forrest.



"I keep asking him, 'Go make that (vasectomy) appointment,' and he won't. He just won't do it," Jessie told the outlet. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."



Although the country star confessed that having another kid anytime soon is "probably a no", she also admitted to being open to it.



"I mean, you know, if it happens, it's always a blessing. We're not doing anything to truly prevent that," she said.



Jessie and Eric have been married since 2013.