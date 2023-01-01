Gerard Piqué makes relationship with Clara Chia Marti Instagram official

Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué has made his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official.



The Spanish soccer player took his relationship with the 23-year-old PR student to the next level on Wednesday by posting an uncaptioned photo of the pair together on Instagram. She also made it the profile photo of her Instagram account.



Previously, the 35-year-old split from Colombian music star Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years together. Gerard and Shakira share two children - seven-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Milan.



Two months after their breakup, Gerard was photographed kissing Clara at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain in August.



Earlier this month, Shakira, 45, referenced her ex's new relationship in her Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53, which included the lyrics, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio."



In the chorus, she sings, "I was out of your league, that's why you're with someone just like you."



Gerard and Shakira reached a custody agreement over their sons in November and she is reportedly planning to move back to Miami, Florida after years in Barcelona, Spain.