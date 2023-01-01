Flo announced as MTV PUSH 2023 winner

It’s been an incredible year already for British girl group FLO and today the success continues as they are crowned winners of the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2023 campaign.The London-based group who collaborated with Stormzy earlier this month, went head-to-head with nine other shortlisted candidates, including Bellah, Caity Baser, piri & tommy, Rimzee and very close runner-up Dylan. Although frontrunners from the start, FLO campaigned until the bitter end with over eighty thousand votes being recorded online across the campaign and artists including MNEK, Perrie Edwards and Sigrid also getting involved in the vote. FLO were announced as the winners today live on the MTV Instagram account.MTV PUSH UK & IRE is one of MTV’s most important campaigns for discovering and nurturing new talent. Working closely with the artists, Push aims to create unique content and opportunities that can help an artist at an important time in their career.FLO, MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2023 winner commented:“Wow! Thank you MTV for nominating us and the biggest thank you to our incredible fans who never let us down. Everyone who shared and voted for us.. we love you! Can't wait to show you all what we have coming this year.”Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE, added:“We are thrilled FLO have won MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2023. They have been a joy to work with and their passion and dedication to each other, their fans and their music was evident as soon as they walked into our studios.Thank you to all our nominees and we look forward to working with them as part of our continued support. Special thanks to Dylan who came a close second and supported the campaign all the way to the end.”MTV has a long history of discovering and championing new music talent with past alumni of its MTV PUSH UK & IRE campaigns including winners AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Krept & Konan, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, The Vamps, YUNGBLUD, alongside finalists Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, Years & Years and more.- Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer - filmed exclusively for Music-News.com as part of theSee the full interview below right now: