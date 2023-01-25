Fall Out Boy debut new songs at intimate hometown show

Fall Out Boy played new songs 'Love From The Other Side' and 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' live in public for the first time.

The rockers - whose new album 'So Much (For) Stardust' is set to be release on March 24 - performed an intimate homecoming show at Chicago's Metro club for the venue's 40th anniversary on Wednesday (25.01.23) and treated fans to a career spanning set.

The band started their show with lead single 'Love From The Other Side', going onto play big hits like 'Sugar, We're Going Down', 'Dance, Dance', and 'Thnks fr th Mmrs'.

They also played some deep cuts, including the first performance of 'Take This To Your Grave' track 'Calm Before The Storm' since 2007.

Brand new track 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' got its live debut, while the group had earlier unveiled the video featuring Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

They teased: "The heist begins now. And before anyone asks, yes we do all our own stunts.”

Band members Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley were performing live in public for the first time without Joe Trohman since the 38-year-old guitarist announced he is taking a temporary break from the band to concentrate on his mental health.

In a statement, he said: "Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

He has vowed to return to the band in the future but insisted it was "necessary" to put his "mental health first".

He added: "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."