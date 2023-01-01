Stormzy to perform at BRIT Awards 2023

Stormzy is to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.

The 29-year-old rapper has a hat-trick of nominations ahead of the ceremony, for British Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap act, and Mastercard Album Of The Year for 'This Is What I Mean', and he will take to the stage at The O2 in London on February 11.

Lizzo - who is nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for 'About Damn Time' - is also set to perform at the music extravaganza, three years on from her iconic 2020 performance.

DJ-and-producer David Guetta - who received a nod for International Song of the Year for 'I'm Good (Blue)' featuring Bebe Rexha - and Becky Hill, who won Best Dance Act last year and is up for the prize again this year, are also both set to bring the party to the BRITs stage.

Ella Henderson was also added to the bill, after she released hit song 'Crazy What Love Can Do' alongside David and Becky last year.

David said: "It's a great honour to be nominated for the BRIT Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here...'I'm Good' is my seventh #1 record in the UK, so thank you!

"The UK dance scene is full of incredible artists, so to be recognised once again means a lot to me. This collaboration with Bebe is the gift that keeps on giving, and we are both so grateful to be nominated!"

Becky added: "My first BRITs performance!!! This is what dreams are made of and I'm so excited to be performing alongside David Guetta who handed me my Best Dance Act BRIT last year. This is a real moment for me and with another BRIT nom this year is an incredible way to start 2023."

Ella said: "Am beyond excited to be performing at The BRITs 2023! Growing up, I remember watching the BRITs live performances from so many iconic artists that I idolised and I always dreamt of one day being up on that stage. So to be a part of this year's line-up alongside some incredible artists is an absolute honour! I can't wait - what an amazing way to kick off this year!"

Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Cat Burns and Sam Smith with Kim Petras were previously confirmed to perform.