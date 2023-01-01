NEWS Todrick Hall claims Stephen 'tWitch' Boss felt pressure over The Ellen DeGeneres Show scandal Newsdesk Share with :





Todrick Hall has claimed his late friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss faced pressure for supporting Ellen DeGeneres during her TV show scandal.



In 2020, some former employees on The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward with allegations about working on the talk show, claiming it was a toxic workplace. Boss, who served as the show's longtime DJ, was criticised for standing by the host during the controversy.



While speaking to Page Six for an interview published on Wednesday, Hall claimed his late pal faced a lot of pressure during that time.



"People were looking at him like, 'Why are you still supporting this woman,'" Hall recalled, "and I think he was under a lot of pressure."



DeGeneres apologised over the scandal, and after an investigation, three top producers of the show were fired. The series came to an end in May 2022 after almost 19 years on air.



The DJ and dancer died by suicide on 13 December aged 40. Addressing his friend's death, Hall continued, "I don't know what was going on in his life that may (have led) him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there's only so much a human being can take."



Days before his death, the DJ and his 34-year-old wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. The pair, who met while filming the reality television dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, shared three children - Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three.