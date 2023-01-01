Madonna 'stole' Randy Jackson's sunglasses at party in '80s

Randy Jackson has recalled how Madonna once "stole" his sunglasses at a party.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, host Kelly displayed a photo of a young Randy and Madonna, along with some other friends, at an event in the 1980s.

Pointing to the white sunglasses the Queen of Pop was wearing in the snap, Randy noted that the shades were really his.

"She stole 'em and they were in the next video! And I'm like, 'What happened to my shades, yo? What the hell's going on here?'" he laughed.

And while the former American Idol judge didn't specify the music video Madonna wore the sunglasses in, he insisted he didn't mind that she nabbed them.

"Look, we love her, she's amazing," the 66-year-old gushed, before adding jokingly: "Hey, you know. You've gotta have glasses to see, right?"

The story comes a week after Madonna announced that she's going on tour again. The 35-date Celebration Tour is set to kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July.