Britney Spears confirmed to be O.K. after fans call for 'wellness check'

Police officers have confirmed Britney Spears is safe after conducting a "wellness check".



The popstar sparked concern among fans on Wednesday after she deactivated her Instagram account without warning.



Later, a spokesperson from Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California confirmed that Britney was fine after an officer reached out to check on her wellbeing.



"I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don't believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," they told Page Six. "I can't confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don't believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point."



The official didn't offer up any further statements due to privacy laws.



Representatives for the 41-year-old have not yet commented on her decision to delete Instagram again.



Earlier this month, Britney's husband Sam Asghari spoke out in light of a report claiming the Toxic hitmaker had a "meltdown" at a restaurant.



In a statement to TMZ, the actor insisted that he and his wife simply became "frustrated" and "disrespected" when fellow restaurant patrons started to take photos.



Britney and Sam, 28, wed in June 2022, seven months after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated.