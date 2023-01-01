NEWS Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Dbe, 50 Cent, Ice Spice join Wireless Festival Newsdesk Share with :





Wireless, has today announced three massive UK exclusive headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe, special guest 50 Cent and a host of huge exclusive acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Popcaan, Headie One, Ice Spice, FLO, Latto, Joey Bada$$ and more.



Wireless returns to its spiritual home in London’s Finsbury Park on Fri 07-Sun 09 July bringing the global hip-hop, rap, r&b, rap, trap, afrobeats and grime communities together in the capital for one weekend only. Renowned for I was there moments, special guests and star-studded after parties, the lineup is already stacked and demand incredibly high. Fans are encouraged to buy early to avoid disappointment. Existing Three and Barclaycard customer presale starts Thursday 25 January. General tickets go on sale 10AM Friday 27 January below.



Following weeks of speculation from fans and ‘leaks’, the news was revealed in a dramatic video starring beloved UK media personalities Yung Filly, Darkest Man, Henrie, BBC 1XTRA’s Nadia Jae and Kenny Allstar as they rush to track down the culprits.



Travis Scott last appeared at the sold-out Wireless in 2019 and makes his grand return in a UK exclusive booking. The diamond-certified artist, designer, actor, producer and record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with culture-shifting moves and albums. His upcoming fourth record ‘Utopia’ is hotly anticipated and following two sold-out O2 arena shows in 2022, Travis Scott is set to raise the bar even higher at GoPuff delivers Wireless 2023.



Atlanta rapper turned vampiric rock star Playboi Carti has climbed the ranks with a non-stop stream of hits and is one of the world’s most in-demand artists. His live shows have become legendary amongst his army of fans, who are eagerly awaiting his upcoming new album ‘Music’ - the follow-up to his seminal US #1 certified Gold album, ‘WHOLE LOTTA RED’. Carti is at the peak of his powers and ready to step-up as headliner in a UK exclusive appearance at Finsbury Park.



D-Block Europe are the South London powerhouse well on their way to global domination. The platinum-selling group featuring Young Adz and Dirtbike LB have racked up three billion streams, platinum singles, four Gold Albums, a MOBO Award and two BRIT nominations. DBE’s latest album ‘Lap 5’ was their fifth consecutive UK Top 10 and following a sold-out arena tour, their time as UK rap dons has arrived and Gopuff delivers Wireless is the only chance to see DBE in the UK in 2023.



Hip-hop legend 50 Cent will make his Wireless debut as a special guest on the Sunday. Also jumping on the bill is the iconic Lil Uzi Vert (UK exclusive), Dancehall kingpin Popcaan (UK exclusive), North London rap honcho Headie One, viral sensation Ice Spice (UK exclusive), Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$, hitmaker Metro Boomin (UK exclusive), trap-soul pioneer Bryson Tiller (UK exclusive), the UK’s hottest R&B trio FLO, Chicago drill star Lil Durk (first UK appearance), The Bronx’s Lil Tjay, Atlanta ‘Queen of da Souf’ Latto (UK exclusive), the exclusive UK debut for GloRilla, the UK debut for R&B singer Mariah The Scientist, Jamaican dancehall hero Dexter Daps, Ghanaian torchbearer Black Sherif, rising stars Lancey Foux, Clavish, Lola Brooke (UK exclusive) and Playboi Carti’s Opium label signees Ken Carson (UK festival exclusive) and Destroy Lonely (UK festival exclusive).



BBC 1Xtra returns to Wireless this year as the official broadcast partner for 2023. Our favourite 1Xtra family will be broadcasting live from site and bringing listeners all the action from the ground. Expect exclusive backstage performances, interviews with this year’s biggest acts – from US megastars to homegrown hitmakers – as well as 1Xtra DJ sets across the weekend. You’ll be able to listen on BBC Sounds, watch on BBC iPlayer and follow along on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.



Wireless 2023 names announced today:



Friday



Playboi Carti

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Lancey Foux

Latto

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Lola Brooke



Saturday



Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Headie One

Bryson Tiller

Flo

Joey Bada$$

Maria The Scientist

Clavish



Sunday



D-Block Europe

Special guest: 50 Cent

Lil Durk

Popcaan

Lil TJay

Dexter Daps

GloRilla

Black Sherif

Dreya Mac



BBC Radio 1XTRA hosts appearing across the weekend



Kenny Allstar

Seani B

DJ Target

Tiffany Calver

Nadia Jae

Remi Burgz



Search and buy tour tickets below right now.

