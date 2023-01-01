NEWS Kelly Jones: 'The band is stronger than it's ever been in many ways' Newsdesk Share with :





Last night, Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones joined The Radio X Evening Show with Dan O’Connell and confirmed the band aren’t "breaking up" despite new project, Far From Saints.



He said the band are simply having “a little holiday from it” but that fans should have “no fear that we're [Stereophonics] not going to come back”



DOC: Dan O’Connell

KJ: Kelly Jones



KJ: Kelly Jones



KJ: You know, I've written, produced and released 12 studio albums with Stereophonics, which has done, you know, 12 world tours, arena stadiums, from clubs working our way up and that's a lot of buses, a lot of planes and a lot of everything that goes with all that stuff. And what's good about the band is, you know, we're still forward thinking, you know, we're still making records that are, you know, doing really well, we're still playing arenas, we're still playing stadiums, and the songs are still on the radio, I've been back to songs we wrote in the 90s, you know, so I've written new Stereophonics songs, but that time is not for now and the band are all doing their bits and pieces. There's no breaking up with the band or anything, for me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it's like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try and creatively. You know, in the spring, I booked the studio on the side of a really old part of Norway's coast, which is just a literally a studio sat by the side of the sea with this big field around it, and I'm gonna go there and do a solo record in in the spring, which I want to bring out which I've just written on the piano and a bunch of synths that's completely different kind of very spiritual, kind of weird sounding record but I don't know what it will end up becoming if it becomes anything, but, to cut the apron strings a little bit from the band, while we just left it playing, you know, the Principality stadium, number one records, lots of A list singles on the radio, it's a good place to just, you know, have a little holiday from it and try some other bits and pieces in between. But, there's no fear that we're not going to come back and do what we do. You know, I've got a bunch of songs I've got for that but I'm keeping them in the back pocket until we're ready to do it again. Yeah.



DOC: So just to qualify, just to make sure, there isn't some sort of end date, there's not an expiration date for Stereophonics?



KJ: No, no, no.



DOC: Could you still be doing it in your 80s? Do you think?



KJ: I think Stereophonics is the type of band and the type of music with a catalogue that's set in stone plus the new stuff that's happening. It's like a revolving door. There's 12/14 year old kids in the front row. The band is stronger than it's ever been in many ways.



