Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe to headline Wireless 2023

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe are headlining Gopuff delivers Wireless 2023.



The popular festival - which brings the hottest acts in Hip-Hop, Rap, R'n'B, Trap, Afrobeats and Grime together - returns to London's Finsbury Park between July 7 and July 9.



And after the line-up was leaked early on Twitter, the first announcement is here, with Lil Uzi Vert, Popcaan, Headie One, Ice Spice, FLO, Latto, Lil Durk, and Joey Bada$$ also among those set to hit the stage this summer.



Travis is returning to the Wireless stage after his headlining set in 2019.



The rap legend is set to release his new studio album 'Utopia' in early 2023 - the follow-up 2018's 'Astroworld' - which he has described as "like psychedelic rock".



He's returning to the British capital after playing two nights at London's The O2 arena last summer.



The festival appearance will also come after his 2022 'Road to Utopia' Las Vegas residency where he previewed new music.



Playboi's set is a UK exclusive, and fans could be treated to new music from his upcoming LP 'Music' should it be released before then.



The legendary British Hip-Hop collective D-Block are also playing their only UK show at Wireless.



On Sunday, July 9, rap icon 50 Cent will make his debut at the festival as a special guest.



General sale tickets for Gopuff delivers Wireless Festival are available from 9am on Friday 27 January. Visit www.wirelessfestival.co.uk



Existing Three and Barclaycard customer presale starts 9am 25th January.