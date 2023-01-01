Lizzo and David Guetta set to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards

Lizzo and David Guetta have been announced as performers for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The BRIT Awards announced in a press release on Tuesday that the About Damn Time singer and Turn Me On DJ have signed on to perform at this year’s ceremony, scheduled for 11 February.

In a statement, David thanked United Kingdom fans for bringing his track I’m Good to #1 on their charts. The collaboration with Bebe Rexha marked David’s seventh #1 song in the UK.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated for the BRIT Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here,” he commented. “The UK dance scene is full of incredible artists, so to be recognised once again means a lot to me. This collaboration with Bebe is the gift that keeps on giving, and we are both so grateful to be nominated.”

David, 55, was nominated for International Song of the Year for his work on I’m Good, as well as being asked to perform.

Lizzo was nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for her work on About Damn Time.

The 34-year-old artist, who has won three Grammys, boasts over four billion global streams, according to Global Music Rights, and a platinum-selling debut album. Her fourth studio album, Special, released last year July, received critical acclaim and reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart and the UK Top Ten.

Other previously-announced performers include Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns, Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras.