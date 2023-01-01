Madonna biopic scrapped after singer embarks on world tour

Madonna’s biopic has reportedly been scrapped following the singer’s exit to world tour.



According to sources for Variety, a previously-announced biopic centred on Madonna’s life has gone out of development at Universal Pictures.



The 4 Minutes singer was set to direct the film herself, but last week announced a world tour allegedly preventing her from completing the task.



First announced in 2020, the as-yet-untitled biopic has been in development through to the end of 2022. Madonna reportedly drafted two scripts covering swaths of her creative and personal life - first with Diablo Cody, then with Erin Cressida Wilson.



A singing and dancing bootcamp was held to decide who among Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha, and Julia Garner would portray the pop icon. Julia came out on top.



Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley bought the project, while Amy Pascal was signed on to produce. Madonna last worked with Amy on the 1982 basketball movie A League of Their Own.



Sara Zambreno and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary were set to executive produce.



Before directing her biopic, Madonna directed the 2008 United Kingdom dramedy Filth and Wisdom and 2011 historical romance W.E.



No timeline has been released to continue development or begin production on Madonna’s biopic. Shows in New York, London, Paris, and other cities on the musician’s tour reportedly sold out in minutes.