Brendon Urie announces end of Panic! At The Disco

Brendon Urie has announced the end of Panic! At The Disco.

The singer announced via social media on Tuesday that he will discontinue his solo project after his upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe as he wants to focus on starting a family with his wife Sarah.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" he wrote in a statement. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Brendon went on to thank fans for their "immense support" of Panic! At The Disco, which was originally a band, since its launch in 2004.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," he concluded his post. "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Brendon formed the group with his childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson and they found success with their debut single I Write Sins Not Tragedies and debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out.

Panic! underwent a series of line-up changes over the years and has effectively been the 35-year-old's project since 2016. He released three albums as a solo act, including the seventh and now-final album Viva Las Vengeance, which was released in August 2022.

The final tour is scheduled to kick off in Vienna, Austria on 20 February and conclude in Manchester, England on 10 March.