Nadine Coyle in music comeback with special performance

Nadine Coyle will return to the stage belting out solo and Girls Aloud hits in a special performance at Manchester’s A0 Arena as part of 90s Baby: The Pop Edition event on Saturday 28th October.



Nadine released solo album Insatiable in 2010 and more recently an EP with Virgin EMI Records in 2018.



Her most recent singles include the Xenomania produced ‘Fool For Love’ and ‘All That I Know’.



Coyle is known for performing at some of the biggest shows and Prides around the country including Mighty Hoopla.



Alongside Nadine, there are over 20 acts to also enjoy, and sing along with.



Other artists include Peter Andre, Five, Right Said Fred, Amelia, Samantha Mumba, Louise and more.



Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, January 27 via the 90s Baby website.



It comes after Girls Aloud band member Cheryl revealed the group have become closer than ever.



In a recent interview, Cheryl said: 'With the loss and our age we just appreciate and love each other so much more. We always have loved each other, obviously. But it's just a different, there's a different depth to it all now.'



When asked if a Girls Aloud reunion could be on the cards, Cheryl added: 'We haven't spoken about Girls Aloud stuff since we learned of Sarah's diagnosis.



'What Sarah's departure did do was bring us all really a lot closer, just as women as mothers as friends. But we haven't spoken about anything work related for many years now.



'It wouldn't feel quite like Girls Aloud without her because she was such a big character and a big part of it.’

