Sam Smith was once gifted frying pan by overzealous fan

Sam Smith was once gifted a frying pan with a cell phone attached by an enthusiastic fan.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the British star - who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - was asked by host Drew about the "craziest fan encounter" they have had during a game called Pop Quiz.

"It was very odd. I was outside a venue and they gave me a saucepan," they recalled. "And inside the frying pan was an envelope and inside the envelope was a mobile phone. And then, on the letter, it just said, 'Meet me in the library tomorrow.'"

Drew then questioned Sam whether they had been tempted to meet up with the fan.

"No, absolutely not," the 30-year-old insisted. "But I've always wanted to know what went down at the library."

Sam is currently promoting their fourth studio album, Gloria, which is set to drop on 27 January.