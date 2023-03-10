Panic! At The Disco to disband after current tour

Panic! At The Disco are set to disband after their current tour.

The emo legends - who are best known for early classics including 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' and 'Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off' and later pop hit 'High Hopes' - will call it quits after almost two decades together.

Frontman Brendon Urie, 35, is set to become a father shortly with his wife Sarah Urie expecting their first child, and he explained that it's time to close this chapter of his life to focus on his family.

He announced in a social media statement: "Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

"Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Paying tribute to their fans, he concluded: "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.

"Brendon."

Panic! At The Disco formed in Las Vegas in 2004, then comprising Brendon, Brent Wilson, Ryan Ross, and Spencer Smith.

The line-up has seen many changes over the years, with Brendon ending up as the sole member of the group.

They released four albums as a band, while Brendon continued to use the band's moniker for 2016's 'Death of a Bachelor', 2018's 'Pray for the Wicked' and 2022's 'Viva Las Vengeance'.

Brendon joined forces with pop megastar Taylor Swift on the duet 'ME!' in 2019, which reached Number 3 in the UK and 2 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The final date of the 'Viva Las Vengeance Tour' in Manchester on March 10, 2023, will mark the end of PATD.