Meghan Trainor and Kim Petras releasing Made You Look remix this week

Meghan Trainor is releasing a new version of 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras.



The pop stars confirmed they will drop the remix on Friday (27.01.23) in a TikTok preview on Tuesday (24.01.23).



The video is captioned: "MYL ft. @KimPetras coming to you 1/27."



The adorable clip sees the pair joined by Meghan's 23-month-old son Riley - whom she has with her 'Spy Kids' star husband Daryl Sabara - in the studio.



Meghan's body insecurities inspired the track.



The 29-year-old singer/songwriter admitted she struggled to accept her new body after giving birth to her son Riley via C-section in 2021 but says that she wrote her new single after facing her issues.



She explained to Billboard: "It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album. I knew I needed my self-confident banger that I always do on my albums, and I was really studying 'All About That Bass'. I was like, 'Why did this work so well?' I think everyone just loves to sing along to a song that’s like, 'I am awesome, I am the s*** I am hot.' Especially after having a baby, I was already struggling to love my body. I was covered in a C-section scar crossing over all my stretch marks and I was really struggling to like myself, but also like myself in front of my own husband ['Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara].



"My therapist had me stand in front of the mirror naked every day and the first day, I was shaking and hated it. By the third day, I noticed things that I liked about my body and I was like, 'Wow, this is so powerful.' So, I was in the shower one day and I was like, 'Yeah, they could dress me in all these fancy clothes, but when I’m at my grungiest and at home, that’s when my husband is like, You’re the prettiest girl in the world. You’re the hottest.' I wanted to put that in a song, and I wrote the chorus in the shower."



Meghan also revealed that becoming a mother has changed how she feels about music.



She said: "It’s more important now. I guess I’m also more mature, because I’m older and been through more, so now, I’m at an age and point in my life where I’m like, 'Here’s what actually matters and here’s what doesn’t. I’m not going to stress anymore'. I really had to work with my therapist on what I can and can’t control. These stretch marks are here, [I have to] get used to them and learn to love them because I can’t control whether they go away or not. In my songwriting, I try to put in that 'let it go vibe."