Beyonce is planning a world tour in support of 'Renaissance'.

The 'Cuff It' singer made her grand return to the stage for the launch of the luxurious new Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai at the weekend - which allegedly saw the superstar earn $280,000 per minute.

And her father, Mathew Knowles, has now told TMZ the 'Love On Top' hitmaker is focused on plotting her next jaunt across the globe and all will be revealed "when she's ready".

Beyonce's concert - which was invitation-only - lasted for 85 minutes which means she would take approximately $282,000 per minute.

The 41-year-old singer didn't feature any of her new music in the setlist, but she did perform hits including 'Beautiful Liar', 'Halo', 'Crazy In Love' and 'Drunk In Love'.

During the show, Beyonce treated the select audience to a special moment as she brought her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy out on stage to sing a duet with her.

The pair teamed up to perform 'Brown Skin Girl', with Beyonce telling the audience: "Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter." The youngster wore a sparkly red suit with trainers and her mum affectionately touched her face as they sang together, with the singer telling the crowd: "Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing."

Beyonce's husband Jay-Z and their three children - also including five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir - as well as her parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew were all in the audience for the exclusive event while famous faces who landed an invite included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne and Bar Refaeli.

Beyonce's album 'Renaissance' was released in July 2022 and is a three-part project, the rest of which is yet to be revealed.

Her last tour was 2018's 'On the Run II Tour', a co-headline run with Jay-Z, and 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's last solo world tour was 2016's 'The Formation World Tour'.