Niall Horan teases new music with cryptic website

Niall Horan has been cryptically teasing his third solo album and a new song called 'Heaven Won't Be The Same'.

The former One Direction star has been teasing fans by performing and playing snippets of new music on his TikTok account, and he's now directing fans to a new website with the URL www.heavenwontbethesame.com.

Upon loading, it's called ‘NH3 Loading…’

There is also a picture of a blue cloud candle flickering beneath a window with a cloudy sky outside.

And the source code reads: “KEEP CHECKING BACK EVERY DAY.”

Some of the lyrics to 'Heaven Won't Be The Same' are: “God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won’t be the same."

The song name is featured on a box some fans have been sent in the post with N and H letters on it.

The blue candle from the website is inside and a QR code with the same URL is on the box.

At the bottom of the website, fans can click on an email icon to sign up to Niall's mailing list for updates or go to his TikTok.

At the end of last year, Niall teased new music early this year and an album to follow.

Speaking in a surprise Twitter video, he said: "It's been a while, which I know you're very aware of. But I just wanted to give you an update about what's going on. I'm back.

"I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really, really proud of.

"I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it. I have a whole new album, too."

The 'Put a Little Love on Me' hitmaker is also planning to play some shows on the festival circuit this year, because it is something he has "wanted to do forever".

He added: "Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it.

"So I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about. I can't wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world, and have a lot of fun. I can't wait to see you soon. Love you very much. See you in the new year."

In July 2022, Niall vowed to finish his third solo album "as soon as I can".

He said at the time: "I’d love to try to get this album done as soon as I can.

“After this, I will be back to America for the foreseeable and then once I’m finished I won’t be too long about getting back out there because I’m going to these gigs these days and getting very jealous."

Niall's last solo album was 2020's 'Heartbreak Weather'.