Priscilla Presley thanks supporters following daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley returned to social media on Monday to thank her fans for their condolences following the death of daughter Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, passed away on 12 January after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was 54.



Returning to social media for the first time since her daughter's sudden passing, Priscilla, 77, thanked those who had sent her their condolences for her loss.



"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," she wrote on Twitter.



The message marks the first post Priscilla has shared since 12 January, when she asked her followers to pray for Lisa Marie after the singer-songwriter was rushed to hospital.



Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday. A public memorial subsequently took place on the front lawn of Graceland on Sunday.



At the event, Priscilla recited a poem titled The Old Soul, which had been written by one of Lisa Marie's daughters - actress Riley Keough, 33, or 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.



"Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love," the poem concluded. "She knew that I loved her, I fear I'll never touch her, But the old soul is always with me, She doesn't drift above."