Dolly Parton and Paul McCartney to cover Let It Be

Dolly Parton will cover Beatles classic 'Let It Be' on her new album.

The 77-year-old singer previous told how Sir Paul McCartney would appear on her first-ever rock 'n' roll record, which is expected to drop later this year, and the star has now confirmed she teamed up with the Beatles legend, 80, for a version of one of their best-known tunes.

In a preview of her interview on 'The Rachael Ray Show', she said: "Paul McCartney sang with me on 'Let It Be'.

"I've got a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them."

Dolly also admitted that "hopefully" she will be able to team up with Cher for the album, and confirmed her goddaughter Miley Cyrus would "definitely" be on the record.

She said: "We're definitely going to have her on."

Last week, Dolly revealed Paul and Stevie Nicks are among the artists who will appear on 'Rock Star'.

During an appearance on 'The View', she was asked if Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has added his pipes to a tune, to which she replied: “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’].

“But I did his song anyway.”

Pink and Brandi Carlile are lined up to perform on 'Satisfaction' by the Stones.

Dolly teased: “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me.”

The '9 to 5' singer added: "Stevie Nicks … we just finished our song last night."

Dolly recently revealed she messaged Sir Elton John asking him to duet with her on 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me'.

She said: "I just recorded for my rock album and I did [Elton’s] song, 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me'. And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano. So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record! So anyway, but I love him, just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me."

The late George Michael featured on a live cut of the 70s classic.