Rita Ora relieved tabloid coverage has changed since she settled down with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is glad the way the press writes about her has changed since she settled down with director Taika Waititi.

The I Will Never Let You Down singer started dating the Thor: Love and Thunder director in early 2021 and they reportedly got married last summer.

Speaking to GQ Hype on Monday, the 32-year-old admitted she was relieved the press could no longer speculate about her private life and have to focus on her work.

"I had a conversation with my girlfriends about this (if the coverage had changed) the other day: 100 per cent," she stated. "I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing. I just feel like maybe the world of journalism is thinking, 'Now that's off the cards, what are we going to do?' They're having a crisis meeting! Once that opportunity is gone, they're fortunately going to have to write about my work, which is what I've always wanted anyway."

The Masked Singer judge confessed the press scrutiny in her life had been "unbearable" in the past and occasionally made her feel like her career wasn't worth the headlines.

"But you don't want to give up your dream and everything you've done to get to this point for a moment in time that will eventually just move on. You don't want to bite the bait and ruin everything you're doing. You're doing the dream job," she noted.

Rita added, "I think at that moment, when you're super down - which is where I have been in the past, and that's why my family and friends are so important to me - patience is really helpful, too. You realise that time heals and then you can get back on your feet."

Ora is gearing up to release You Only Love Me, the lead single from her upcoming third album, later this week.