Madonna thanks fans for support after announcing 40th-anniversary tour

Madonna has thanked her fans for their "love and support" after announcing a major world tour.

Last week, the Queen of Pop confirmed the 35-date trek, titled Madonna: The Celebration Tour, and promised that the shows will explore her "artistic journey" over the course of the past four decades and pay respect to her beloved New York City.

On Sunday, Madonna took to Instagram to share her excitement over the upcoming gigs.

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. And I'm so grateful for all of your support. And I can't wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage. To celebrate the last four decades of my journey," the 64-year-old commented in a video, adding: "I don't take any of this for granted."

In response to Madonna's heartfelt message, Diplo wrote, "U better book me for afterparty," while Lady Gaga added: "We love you M."

The Celebration Tour will kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 15 July, with Madonna making stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before heading to Europe for gigs in 11 cities, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.

She will wrap up at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 1 December.