Drake pauses concert after man falls from balcony

Drake briefly paused his show on Sunday after a man fell from a balcony.

According to Insider, the One Dance rapper halted his gig at the Apollo Theater in New York City after the concertgoer dropped from the lower mezzanine into the crowd below.

After Drake was informed of the incident, he told the crowd, "Just have to make sure somebody's OK," and the event was paused for around 15 minutes.

A short time later, a representative for the venue insisted the man wasn't hurt and Drake was able to return to the stage.

In a statement to Pitchfork, a spokesperson for the Apollo Theater insisted an investigation would be taking place.

"Drake, Apollo, and (sponsor) SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken," they commented. They were seen immediately by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported. The Apollo is investigating the situation further."

Drake, 36, has not yet commented on the incident.