Kygo 'can’t wait' to headline Gunnersbury Park this summer

Kygo “can’t wait” to take top billing at Gunnersbury Park this summer.

The ‘It Ain’t Me’ hitmaker will play his biggest ever UK headline show at the north London one-day festival on August 12 to mark the release of his album ‘Thrill of the Chase’.

The 31-year-old superstar DJ said: "I can't wait to be back in London this summer playing for the first time since 2018! I'm bringing a few amazing artists with me to Gunnersbury Park, for what will be a very special show!"

Kygo - who hasn’t played in the UK for more than five years - will perform after sets from dance pop act Sofi Tukker, DJ Frank Walker, MK and other soon-to-be-announced acts on the line-up as part of a series of summer concerts.

In previous years, Gunnersbury Park has played host to many of music’s hottest performers such as Rex Orange County, Rufus Du Sol, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, You Me At Six and many, many more.

Last year, Kygo remarked how "cool" it was to be involved with Joe Jonas-fronted band DNCE's comeback and how much he'd love to work with Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Weeknd.

He said:"I only met Joe briefly at a festival a couple of years ago, but he's a super nice guy. Joe recorded vocals and it just sounded amazing. "I feel like we're all just very excited about this song, and obviously it's very cool to be part of their comeback."

"I've actually been in the studio with Chris Martin, who's definitely one of my favorite artists of all time, a dream for me. Just being in the studio and jamming with him was definitely a very cool experience. "Definitely, Coldplay would be great. So hopefully we'll get a song together.

"The Weeknd has been on top of my list for a while as well, so I think Coldplay and the Weeknd would be top two dream collabs right now."

Tickets for the day will go on general sale online at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/37005D8EC30E3827 on Friday (27.01.23).