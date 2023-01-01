Rita Ora blasts rumour she was in 'throuple' with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora has responded to the "ridiculous" rumour suggesting she and her partner Taika Waititi were in a "throuple" with Tessa Thompson.

In May 2021, in the early days of her relationship with the Thor: Love and Thunder director, Rita and Taika were pictured looking very cosy with his Thor star Tessa on a balcony in Sydney, Australia. The photos led many to wonder if they were in a throuple, or a romantic relationship between three people.

In an interview with GQ Hype on Monday, the singer explained that she ignored the rumour because it was "ridiculous".

"I just chose to not acknowledge that because it's ridiculous," she shared. "I think when some things are so absurd, and it's hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it. I've taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don't want to put energy towards something that's nonexistent. It's like trying to explain something that didn't happen means you're feeding into nothing."

The 32-year-old directly addressed the photos of the trio snuggling up together and put the images down to a lot of booze and a bunch of friends having fun.

"Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, 'I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?'" she explained. "Literally – that (photo) was just a bunch of friends having a good time."

Despite the rumours, Rita was "really happy" that her fans in the LGBTQ+ community were "so inspired" by the possibility of her in a three-way relationship.

Rita and Taika reportedly got married last summer.