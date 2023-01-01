South Korea's CIX cover James Bay and vow to return to London

South Korean group CIX covered James Bay's 'Let it Go at their London headline show.



The quintet - comprising BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, Jinyoung and Hyunsuk - played the O2 Forum Kentish Town on January 20, as part of their 'Save Me, Kill Me World Tour'.



The energetic two-hour set saw the band perform popular tracks such as 'Jungle', 'Numb' and 'Cinema', and their debut single 'Movie Star', among other fan-favourites.



The group used British slang when interacting with the crowd and paid tribute to one of the country's stars, James Bay, with Hyunsuk's rendition of the 2015 hit.



Seunghun explained how he wanted to "bring the pop-rock star vibe" to London, before covering DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean'.



CIX are keen to perform in the British capital for years to come.



Yonghee said: "I want to finish by saying that every time I come to London, I make really great memories."



Hyunsuk added: "This is our second time here, but I want to come a third time, a fourth time, and more, so please always welcome us like this."



The European leg of CIX's 'Save Me, Kill Me' tour continues in Cologne, Germany on January 26 and wraps in Berlin on January 29.



They will then head across the pond to the US in March, kicking off in New York on March 10.