The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023

The Strokes are headlining Luno presents All Points East 2023.

The New York indie legends - who performed their first UK show in four years at the festival in 2019 - will return to top the bill at London's Victoria Park on August 25.

Support comes from their peers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus the likes of Girl in Red, Amyl and The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, and black midi.

Julian Casablancas and co released their long-awaited follow-up to 2013's Comedown Machine' in April 2020, 'The New Abnormal', and the band hope fans won't have as long to wait for their next studio effort, because they are "a little quicker" at writing and recording these days.

The 44-year-old frontman said at the time: "I think it will be a little quicker now. I think we have a good thing going. We have a good relationship with Rick [Rubin].

"In theory, knock on wood, we should be working faster.

"Hard to predict anything but that would be my guess... Albert?"

The multi-day event will also see a headline performance from London's finest, Stormzy.

The rapper has curated the bill on August 18 to celebrate the release of his acclaimed 2022 LP, 'This Is What I Mean'.

In a video shared on Twitter, he said: "I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

"We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.

"August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Tickets for The Strokes at All Points East go on general sale on Friday, January 27 at 10am GMT via www.allpointseastfestival.com.