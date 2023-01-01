Sarah, Duchess of York quotes Queen Elizabeth II during Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service

Sarah, Duchess of York quoted her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II as she paid tribute to her close friend Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday.

While speaking at the public memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, the British royal shared a quote about grief from The Queen, who died in September 2022.

"My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing (that) can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was," she said.

She went on to read a poem called A Tribute To Their Children by George Frost, who wrote the passage for his late father, journalist David Frost.

"I've had my life and enjoyed every second. But as it is, another life beckoned," she read. "It's important to know that I have not gone. And I hope that, on you all, my light has shone. Stay in the sunshine, rest never in the shade. Don't curse my absence, as this light you'll evade. I live in the smiles, the moon, stars and sky. And I feel eternal pride as I watch you all fly. And for my darling children who wonder what to do. Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you."

Lisa Marie, who died on 12 January aged 54, is survived by her three daughters - Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 aged 27.