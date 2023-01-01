Alanis Morissette and Billy Corgan honour Lisa Marie Presley with tribute performances

Alanis Morissette and Billy Corgan delivered musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at her memorial service on Sunday.

During the public memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Ironic singer performed tributes for the late You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet singer.

Billy delivered a performance of the 1998 Smashing Pumpkins ballad, To Sheila. While he did not speak at the event, he shared his thoughts on Lisa's death via social media, writing, "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count."

Alanis performed her 2021 song Rest accompanied by a pianist, also electing not to speak at the event.

Meanwhile, Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir kicked off the service with a moving rendition of Amazing Grace, Axl Rose performed the Guns N' Roses song November Rain on the piano and The Blackwood Brothers gospel quartet sang How Great Thou Art and Sweet Sweet Spirit, both of which were previously performed by Lisa Marie's late father Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie died on 12 January aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden in Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, and near her father and grandparents.