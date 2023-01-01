'Maybe this year': Drake hints at new album

Drake has hinted at putting another album out - "maybe this year".

The hip-hop legend brought his greatest hits to the Apollo Theater in New York City over the weekend for a SiriusXM special, where he provided an update on future music and a tour with 21 Savage.

While on stage with the latter, he said: “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer."

He later added: “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

Drake and Savage released their joint LP 'Her Loss' last year.

The former's last solo record was 2022's 'Honestly, Nevermind'.

Meanwhile, lyrics allegedly penned by a young Drake were recently discovered in a dumpster near his uncle's Memphis factory.

The handwritten lyric sheets were found in the trash after the factory closed down, and they are now expected to fetch around $20,000 (£16,574) at the Moments In Time auction.

One song is called 'Come Spring' and the lyrics include: “We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college / The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says / You have witnessed / an audience in the race of silence.”

Drake released the track 'Come Winter' on his 2006 mixtape ‘Room For Improvement’, and seemingly decided to ditch the could-be sequel.