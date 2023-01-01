Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at memorial service

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

During a Sunday memorial service at Graceland, Tennessee, the Naked Gun star remembered her daughter Lisa Marie, who had died on 12 January this year.

Priscilla read a message and poem by one of Lisa’s daughters.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all,” the actress said, via ET Canada. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many.”

She added, “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one…

“Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her. But as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

The poem, titled The Old Soul, read, “In 1968 she entered our world, born fragile, tired, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life.

“She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long. Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye.”

It continued, “She then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leading her to suspicion. Could this be the angel who takes me home?”