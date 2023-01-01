Axl Rose 'still in shock' over Lisa Marie Presley's death

Axl Rose has paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley with a performance at her memorial.



The Guns N’ Roses frontman took to the stage at a Sunday memorial service at Graceland, Tennessee, remembering the late Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa died on 12 January after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.



Axl Rose - whose real name is William Bruce Rose Jr - honoured the late You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet singer with a solo rendition of his band’s hit November Rain. Before beginning the song, William shared a statement on Lisa’s death.



“With Lisa’s passing, I knew if I was invited I needed to come to these ceremonies,” he began, via Billboard. “I hadn’t planned on speaking, and when I was put on the spot, I really didn’t know what to say. I was tongue-tied and nervous, and I didn’t really know what I said.”



He continued, “I, as I’m sure many of you, are still in shock, as I feel I will continue to be for quite some time… I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances.”



William also spoke of how “fiercely protective” Lisa was of her father Elvis Presley’s legacy.



“She was extremely proud, as proud as anyone could be, of her father and his many accomplishments and place in music,” he explained. “She was also very proud of the Elvis movie and how she felt it portrayed her father, and the care that was put into the film by those involved - (director Baz Luhrmann’s) vision and direction, and Austin Butler’s dedication to the role of her father.”