Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy at Dubai concert

Beyoncé performed with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter at a dazzling concert in Dubai over the weekend.

To celebrate the opening of the brand-new resort, Atlantis The Royal, on Saturday, the superstar took to the stage for her first live show since 2018.

Beyoncé opened the gig with a rendition of Etta James's At Last before she treated the star-studded audience to some of her biggest hits, including Halo and Crazy in Love.

Partway through the concert, she was also joined by her and husband JAY-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy, for a performance of Brown Skin Girl, which was originally recorded for her 2019 soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

According to reporters at Variety, the 11-year-old showed off her dance skills and "nailed the choreography".

At the conclusion of the song, Blue Ivy hugged her mum and blew kisses to the crowd "like a pro" before exiting the stage.

In addition to Beyoncé and her family, the event drew in numerous celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, and Letitia Wright.