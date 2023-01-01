NEWS Miley Cyrus’ Flowers shows no sign of wilting as she storms ahead for second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus looks set to claim a second week at Number 1 with Flowers, which is currently storming ahead of the competition.



Rising Afrobears star Rema’s breakout hit Calm Down is on the up again, looking to reach a brand-new peak of Number 6.



After weeks of teasing, Headie One’s Martin’s Sofa has finally dropped. The track could be this week's highest new entry - currently projecting a Number 9 debut.



Tiësto and Tate McRae could take 10:35 to new heights (15).



Cian Ducrot’s I Will Be Waiting continues to grow week-on-week and might make a big leap forward, looking set to break the Top 20 for the first time on Friday (19).

