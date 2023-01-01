Engelbert Humperdinck reflects on 'strange process'

Engelbert Humperdinck loves the “strange process” of making music.

The 86-year-old crooner is fascinated by the “layers of” sound that go into a song and really enjoys the ideas he had in his head being transformed by musicians after he’s expressed what he wants to hear.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “My favourite thing about making music is hearing what is going on in my head come out and given the musicians treatment.

“It’s a strange process that I used to tape on an old fashioned recorder but the faces that go with me trying to imitate the sound of each instrument are worth the price of a good laugh over a bag of crisps.

“I love the layers of music and how when it’s just right…one layer never covers another and each musician adds their magic to the making of something new.”

The ‘Release Me’ hitmaker recently released a cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ and he hopes his advancing years have given the track extra “weight and meaning”.

He added: “The seasons of my life added weight and meaning to this song. It’s such an emotional song about a universal theme that hits us all at some point between the beats of our hearts.

“This country version gives it a gentle treatment. The original is one of my favourite Bee Gee songs.”

Engelbert's ‘All About Love’ EP is out now.