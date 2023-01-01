Shania Twain was 'petrified' to sing after throat op

Shania Twain was "petrified" to sing after undergoing throat surgery.

The 57-year-old singer was terrified she'd never perform again after Lyme disease damaged her vocal chords but after relearning to sing with warm-ups and physical therapy, she went under the knife in 2018 to strengthen the weakened nerves and she was "really, really really excited" when she was successfully able to belt out a song after the operation.

She told America's InStyle magazine: "After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound.

"I didn't know what was going to come out.

"It did scare me, but I just had to take the leap and make a sound. And I was so excited about what came out.

"It was a connection to the vocal cords and it came out very easily. I was really, really, really excited."

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker views her medical issues as a reminder not to take things for granted, and she's aware she could have vocal issues again in the future.

She said: "It's a reminder, don't take time for granted. Don't take the opportunity for granted. It's possible I might lose it, that it may not last. I guess any prosthetic or support that you get that is synthetic, your body still may give out around it. It could happen."

Shania is enjoying a career resurgence ahead of the release of her album 'Queen of Me' - her first record in five years - after performing with Harry Styles last April and being the subject of Netflix documentary 'Not Just a Girl'.

She reflected: "All these years later, I'm still here, almost in a bigger way, and I'm embracing it."