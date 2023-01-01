Ray J was full of 'energy' for Raydemption sessions

Ray J had “so much energy” when working on ‘Raydemption’.

The ‘One Wish’ hitmaker offered a valuable insight to British record label R U Listening when he worked with them on his visual album when it came to working with big-name US stars.

R U Listening boss Richard Upshall said: “‘Raydemption’ was a new idea for Ray J and filmed in collaboration with Lookhu TV and we embraced the idea as a start-up label to sign up the distribution for the Visual Album and of course the audio assets that came with it.

“Working with Ray J was a very new experience, and he and the team showed so much energy and insight in to how different the music industry is in the USA to the other side of the pond.

“This led in to collaborations with FloRida, Snoop and many others and also helped us secure features for DJ Ironik and our own Designer Doubt producer act, and for sure took R U Listening to the next level.”

While Richard hailed working with Ray a “privilege”, he admitted there were also “challenges” – not to mention “expenses”.

He added to BANG Showbiz: “Working with Ray J was unlike working with any other artists as he is a mega star in his own right, and it was quite a privilege for an upstart new Indie label and came with its challenges and expenses!

“All up though it was a great learning curve and experience.”

Listen to ‘Raydemption’ at https://album.link/jddfgfwx9qtkz and see the full visual album here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40KHX8rRhgk t=21s