NEWS Cheryl would love to duet with Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa Newsdesk Share with :





Cheryl has admitted she would be up for collaborating with ether Kylie Minogue or Dua Lipa.



In an interview with The Telegraph, the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer said that she’d be keen to work with both artists. When chatting about Dua, she added “I’ve never seen her live, but her songs are just everything. She’s the new pop queen.”



Cheryl quickly corrected herself. “Pop princess, sorry. Kylie is the queen”



After her last single ‘Let You’, Cheryl has released any new music since. “I get the occasional urge – sometimes it can get triggered by watching a TikTok.”



“Performing’s in my bones, I love that aspect, but the rest of it... not so much. If I could just go out and perform every night, I would be in my element. I’d take Bear out of school, give him a private tutor, and off we’d pop. But it’s not that simple.”



It comes after Cheryl is set to star in 2:22 A Ghost Story which opens tonight at the Lyric Theatre in London and runs until April 2023. Tickets are on sale now.