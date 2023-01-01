Union J have 'transformed'

Union J have gone through “quite a transformation”.

The quartet – comprising JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley, George Shelley and Josh Cuthbert – reunited last year, three years after they split, and recently marked their 10th anniversary with album ‘X’, and their record label boss thinks they are very different now to when they first found fame on ‘The X Factor’.

R U Listening boss Richard Upshall said: “Union J have gone through quite a transformation, quite literally with Jaymi and George both appearing on ‘Queens for the Night’, and will make for a different kind of boy band experience I feel.”

‘X’ featured fan favourites including ‘Alive’ and Paralysed’ but Richard hopes the group will now get back into the studio to record new songs for fans.

He told BANG Showbiz: “They are all extremely talented and a great bunch of people.

“I would love the opportunity to work with them again in the studio and seeing how well the ‘Who Would’ve Thought’ EP has been received and we know 'X’ will deliver more of the same, who knows.”

Union J recently explained they released ‘X’ to celebrate the end of a chapter of the group.

They said in a statement: “We're starting a new decade and a new chapter as Union J but before we do, we just wanted to release some of our favourite stuff that we recorded over the years and worked on with record label R U Listening. It's like a mini vault of previously unreleased music. We love the songs and didn't want fans to miss out on hearing them!”

