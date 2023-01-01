Stormzy working on new music

Stormzy is working on new music.

Although the 29-year-old rapper only released his chart-topping third album 'This Is What I Mean' two months ago, Stormzy has already been in the studio working on new music.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and has been writing and recording new songs already.

"Artistically he seems to be the strongest and most creative he has ever been.

"Stormzy has been doing some stuff at Qube studios in London.

“He registered a new track on a songwriting database earlier this month.

"The track is called 'Fire' and it’s been pegged as a potential hit."

And, it is believed that Stormzy could release another album this year.

The insider added: "Those around Stormzy think the song could spawn another album.

"It is really empowering and moving – and is very much in the vein of 'This Is What I Mean'.

“His label is really excited about what they are hearing and no one should be surprised if Stormzy strikes while the iron is hot and releases new music this year.

"It is a hugely exciting time for him."

Stormzy has been nominated for three BRIT awards next month for this third album, including Best British Album, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Artist of the Year.