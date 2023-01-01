Cardi B gets 'emotional' listening to Migos songs following Takeoff's death

Cardi B finds it difficult to listen to some of Migos' songs following Takeoff's tragic death.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November. He was 28.

During a recent interview for The Jason Lee Show, Cardi shared how much she misses Takeoff, the cousin of her husband Offset.

"I feel like I'm so happy that I experienced all those great moments when they were all together and everything," she said. "It's a great memory. Sometimes I cannot even listen to Culture because I get emotional. I love them forever."

Migos, also consisting of Takeoff's uncle Quavo, released their second studio album Culture in 2017.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Cardi recalled how she was in disbelief for quite some time after Offset informed her of Takeoff's sudden passing.

"I smacked him and I said, 'Don't say that. Like, don't say that!' And then he (was) just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over and I was so scared," the 30-year-old recounted. "I was just crying so much. It was terrible."