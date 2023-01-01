Selena Gomez shuts down Drew Taggart dating rumours

Selena Gomez has shut down rumours suggesting she is dating The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.



Earlier this week, it was reported that the Lose You to Love Me singer and Closer hitmaker were dating, and photos were subsequently published showing them on a bowling date.



However, Selena shut down the speculation by clarifying her relationship status on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night.



"I like being alone too much," she wrote on top of a black-and-white picture of a hill and the sky. At the bottom of the post, she added the hashtag "#iamsingle" to make her statement crystal clear.



Selena swiftly deleted the Story.



The 30-year-old was pictured bowling with Drew at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday, and an eyewitness told Page Six they saw them "making out" during the date.



The Only Murders in the Building actress was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber between 2010 and 2018, and also briefly dated The Weeknd in 2017.



Earlier this month, her fans speculated that she was dating Brad Peltz, the brother of her close friend Nicola Peltz. Selena's latest Instagram Stories post appeared to shut down that rumour too.