Minnie Mouse curates new hip-hop album Lofi Minnie: Chill

Minnie Mouse has curated a new hip-hop album.



Walt Disney Records has announced the release of 'Lofi Minnie: Chill' - out now - which contains classic Disney songs reimagined by some of the best artists in the Lofi Hip-Hop genre. It is the follow-up to the 2022 debut LP 'Lofi Minnie: Focus'.



The chill out album contains iconic Disney tracks such as 'When You Wish Upon a Star', 'Beauty and the Beast', 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Jungle Book's 'The Bare Necessities' and 'Let It Go from 'Frozen'.



'Lofi Minnie: Chill' includes the biggest and up-and-coming Lofi artists, including eevee, Gnarly, Jeff Kaale and many more.



Last year’s Lofi Minnie: Focus emerged to incredible success with over 12 million streams worldwide. The track 'Hakuna Matata' also received 4.5 million streams on its own, and was added to one of Spotify’s biggest playlists ‘Lofi Beats’ which has 5 million followers.



Announcing the new record, Tim Pennoyer - Enterprise Franchise Management from The Walt Disney Company - said: “As Minnie Mouse is one of Disney’s most celebrated icons, she’s a source of comfort for so many around the world. Bringing listeners comfort, and a way to unwind, is a huge part of what makes Lofi special too. We saw those elements marry so well in the release of our first album, 'Lofi Minnie: Focus', that we knew we couldn’t stop at just one.



"We’re so grateful to the brilliant Lofi talent involved in this project. None of this could be possible without them, and their styles are so nuanced that this album really has something for everyone while maintaining a consistent vibe throughout.



"Many Lofi music fans get in the zone by listening for hours, so we stacked 16 songs into Lofi Minnie: Chill for fans to get over an hour of listening with the first album combined. We're just getting started on reimagining fresh new interpretations of Minnie Mouse like this and are so excited for people to see what she has in store.”



An emerging genre of music with roots in hip-hop, house and jazz, Lofi is typically marked by instrumentals and a tempo of 70-90 beats per minute to match the human heart rate. Listeners often stream Lofi for hours at a time given how easily it can promote focus.







'Lofi Minnie: Chill' tracklist:







1. Circle of Life - The Lion King - Team Astro



2. Colors of the Wind - Pocahontas - WYS



3. You’ll Be in My Heart - Tarzan - Jeff Kaale



4. I Won't Say (I’m In Love) - Hercules - Gnarly



5. Reflection - Mulan - Philanthrope



6. Beauty and the Beast - Beauty and the Beast - Hippo Dreams



7. When You Wish Upon a Star - Pinocchio - Jazzinuf



8. The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book - Pastels



9. Winnie the Pooh - Winnie the Pooh - Sagun



10. Chim Chim Cher-ee - Mary Poppins - Hoogway



11. Strangers Like Me - Tarzan - mommy



12. I'll Make a Man Out of You - Mulan - Kerusu



13. When Will My Life Begin? - Tangled - Ruth de las Plantas



14. We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Encanto - Otesla



15. Let It Go - Frozen - eevee



16. A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes - Cinderella - Made in M