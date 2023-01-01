NEWS Miley Cyrus delivers 'Flowers' to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has truly been given her flowers, as she claims her third Official UK Number 1 single today.



Flowers debuts at the summit with some incredible stats. The lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, Flowers boasts 92,000 chart units, and total streams in excess of 9.9 million in its first seven days of release. This marks Miley’s biggest opening week on streaming ever, and the UK’s biggest first week overall since Harry Styles’ As It Was reached the top spot in May 2022.



Previously, Miley topped the Official Singles Chart with We Can’t Stop (2013) and Wrecking Ball (2013); the latter scoring her the rare Official Charts Double, simultaneously reaching Number 1 alongside parent album Bangerz.



Elsewhere, St. Louis-born producer Metro Boomin claims a career-best, with Creepin’ climbing four spots this week (7). The track – a collaboration with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – becomes Metro Boomin’s first-ever UK Top 10 single in the process.



The viral success of Sure Thing continues to transcend TikTok to help Miguel reach ever-climbing heights, up three this week (11). Could the track, originally released on the singer-songwriter’s 2010 album All I Want Is You, become his first Top 10 next week?



Another single on the ascent comes courtesy of Tiësto and Tate McRae, with their slow-burning dance hit 10:35 up two to a new peak (16). Joel Corry and Tom Grennan’s team-up Lionheart (Fearless) also proves its endurance as it reaches brand-new highs in its 10th week on chart (18), as Rhode Island singer-songwriter jvke climbs four with golden hour (19).



Mimi Webb scores her sixth Top 40 single to date with Red Flags; today’s second-highest new entry (23). Mimi previously enjoyed similar success with 2021 breakthrough Good Without (8), Dumb Love (12), 24/5 (25), and 2022’s House On Fire (6) and Ghost Of You (23).



AfroSoul singer-songwriter Libianca breaks the UK Top 40 for the first time, with viral track People vaulting 31 to a new peak of Number 27 after topping the Official Afrobeats Chart last week (15 Jan). Meanwhile, West London rapper Fredo boasts a brand-new entry at Number 30 with Dave Flow, his 17th Top 40 hit.



Shakira’s savage break-up song with Argentine DJ and YouTube star Bizarrap – BZRP Music Sessions #53 - marks the Colombian singer’s first UK Top 40 single in nine years, debuting at Number 31. It becomes Shakira’s 13th Top 40 hit to date.



Houston indie outfit Hotel Ugly continue to climb with their breakout hit Shut Up My Moms Calling, up two to Number 36, and finally, Metro Boomin sees a second song in the Top 40 this week with Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – ft. Future and Chris Brown – rebounding five to Number 39.

