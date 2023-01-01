Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest at Graceland ahead of her public memorial service at the weekend.



The singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on 12 January after suffering a heart attack. She was 54.



According to Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Marie was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland - which has become a shrine for Elvis’s fans since his passing in 1977 - in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.



She was laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 aged 27. According to earlier reports, his grave in the family cemetery was moved slightly to create space for his mother's.



Lisa Marie's father Elvis and paternal grandparents Gladys and Vernon are also buried in the Meditation Garden.



Sources previously told TMZ that Lisa Marie's three daughters - Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper - her mother Priscilla and ex-husbands Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood would be among those gathering at Graceland for a private service before the public memorial.



The public event will be live-streamed from Graceland on Sunday. Mourners will gather on the front lawn of the estate for the service, after which there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place.



The mansion, now a museum and popular tourist attraction, will be inherited by Lisa Marie's daughters following her passing.



Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Coroner announced that Lisa Marie's cause of death had not yet been determined following an initial autopsy examination. Her cause of death has been deferred, pending further tests.