Metallica's single 'addresses the taboo word suicide'

Metallica's new single "addresses the taboo word suicide".



The heavy metal band have just shared ‘Screaming Suicide’, the second new single from their upcoming album ’72 Seasons’, and they've also explained the ambition behind the track.



They said in a statement: "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts.



"At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone."



The band's new album will be released in April, and frontman James Hetfield previously explained their inspiration behind '72 Seasons'.



The 59-year-old star said: "The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.



"I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."



Metallica previously announced plans for a huge tour in 2023 and 2024.



The 'Enter Sandman' rockers will embark on the mammoth tour in support of their new album, which will see them play two shows in each city with different setlists.



The jaunt spans 2023 and 2024, and is due to kick off in Amsterdam on April 27.