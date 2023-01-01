Kelly Clarkson insists her new album cover won't be Photoshopped

Kelly Clarkson has revealed the photo on the cover of her upcoming album won't be digitally altered.



During an Instagram Live on The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube channel earlier this week, the Since U Been Gone singer reflected on the photoshoot for the album cover and revealed the final image won't be digitally touched up.



"I do whatever it takes to get out of a shoot — it's not my happy place," Clarkson said, adding that this time felt different. "It felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself."



"You're gonna want (it) on a vinyl just for the picture alone... that's incredible and that's not photoshopped," she noted.



The 40-year-old has been working on the album for two years and a lot of the songs are influenced by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage.



On the Instagram Live, Clarkson explained why the album has taken so long to be released.



"I have an album coming out this year. I swear, I know I've been talking about it, but look, I'm being completely honest with you," she shared. "It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I had to get past it in order to talk about it."



Clarkson hasn't released a regular album of all-new material since 2017's The Meaning of Life.



The release date for her next record has not yet been announced.