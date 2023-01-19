Dolly Parton's new song came to her in a dream.

The country legend released her new track ' Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There' on Thursday (19.01.23) to celebrate her 77th birthday and she shared a video on Instagram revealing the song's unusual beginnings - explaining she came up with the idea while she was asleep in a dream which was so startling it woke her up.

In the video posted online, she said: "Today is my birthday ... I've got a song that I'm dropping today on my birthday. It's a song that came to me in a dream and I felt like it was worth putting out there. Something special - well, it’s special to me.

"I had a dream about God standing on a mountain looking down on us saying 'Don't make me come have to down there'.

"And then it woke me up, I got up, I started writing this song over a period of weeks, months. I finished it as things would come to me, and I just felt like I should drop it on my birthday. So, I hope you enjoy it.”

In the track, Dolly sings about the dream which showed her God standing on a mountain looking down and worrying.

She sings: "Last night I had a dream about God/He was standing on a mountain top/Looking down, around in such dismay,” she sings.

“And in my dream I heard him say/Don’t make me have to come down there/My children, you had best beware/If you don’t pay attention, consequences will be dire/Don’t make me have to come down there."